WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” McDermott, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 1, at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born April 4, 1936, in Great Falls, Mont., son of Gus and Viola (Cox) McDermott. He married Marie Williams on Sept. 15, 1956, in Waterloo.
He owned and operated Dicks Service Center in Waterloo and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelly (Dan) Maxcy of Johnston and Kristee (Kim) Kuenstling of Dysart; a granddaughter, Katie Maxcy of Kansas City, Kan.; and a brother, William (Donna) McDermott of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Larry McDermott; and a sister, Ann Welter.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with private family inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.