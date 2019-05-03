{{featured_button_text}}
Richard “Dick” McDermott

Richard “Dick” McDermott

WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” McDermott, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 1, at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

He was born April 4, 1936, in Great Falls, Mont., son of Gus and Viola (Cox) McDermott. He married Marie Williams on Sept. 15, 1956, in Waterloo.

He owned and operated Dicks Service Center in Waterloo and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelly (Dan) Maxcy of Johnston and Kristee (Kim) Kuenstling of Dysart; a granddaughter, Katie Maxcy of Kansas City, Kan.; and a brother, William (Donna) McDermott of Waterloo.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: a brother, Larry McDermott; and a sister, Ann Welter.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with private family inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard “Dick” McDermott (1936-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments