 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Dick" LeRoy Jackson

  • 0
Richard "Dick" LeRoy Jackson

May 11, 1941-August 21, 2022

Richard “Dick” LeRoy Jackson 81 of Waterloo died at Mercy One on Sunday, August 21st. He was born May 11,1941 in Waterloo, son of Floyd & Martha (Langdale) Jackson. He married Cassie Renslow on June 27, 1959.

Dick worked many jobs in his life. Waterloo Drywall, Phil Naughton Drywall, Hudson Construction for 35 years and was currently employed by Iowa Wall Systems as a sub-contractor.

Dick loved his cats (Daisy and Muffin). He loved working on cars. He loved buying old cars, fixing them up but never drove them. He also loved to help people.

He is survived by two sons, Vern (Judy) Jackson, Mark (Melissa) Jackson both of Waterloo; six grandchildren Amy (Matt) Conklin, Sara (Justin) Ostdahl, Lindsey (Steve) Fichtner, Katie (Jeremy) Mills, Breanna Jackson (Misty), Austin Jackson (Courtney) & 11 great grandchildren; one brother Ron Jackson and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by his wife Cassie and parents Floyd and Martha.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 27th at 2:00 PM at 2113 Hawthorne Avenue, Waterloo in his garage.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stop spam text messages for good with these tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News