(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Richard ”Dick” Kimball, 71, of Deery Suites of the Western Home Community died Sunday, April 5, at Deery Suites following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Dale R. and Della Derifield Kimball. Dick was president of the West High School Class of 1967 and went through an apprenticeship program at John Deere following high school. Later, he completed courses to become a Realtor/broker.
He worked for 29 years at John Deere Tractor Works then was a Realtor for Noreen Realty and then Sulentic/Fischels Realty from 1996 until retirement in 2016.
Dick was a member and president in 2007 of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors and had received the Distinguished Realtor Award from them in 2014. He was a member of Waterloo Landlords Association, UAW, and I Club.
Survivors: two daughters, Kristine Kimball of Cedar Falls, and Katie (Brandon) Fahey of Waukon; three sons, David (Rachel) Kimball of Blaine‚ Minn., Adam Kimball of Waverly, and Jordan (Caitlin) Schmitz of Waterloo; a sister, Deb (Larry) Burger of Delhi; a brother, Dennis (Audrey) Kimball of Waterloo; and nine grandchildren, Elsje Schipper, Lukas Schipper, Kasey Fahey, Karlie Fahey; Asher Fahey, Caleb Kimball, Cruz Kimball, Landry Kimball, and Stella Schmitz.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: a memorial service and gathering of friends will be held at a later date with inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Community. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Dick was an Iowa Hawkeye football fan and season ticket holder since 1981 and attended numerous Hawkeye bowl games. He was an Indy 500 fan. The family sends a heartfelt thanks to the third floor staff at the Deery Suites and to Cedar Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.
