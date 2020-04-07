× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1948-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Richard ”Dick” Kimball, 71, of Deery Suites of the Western Home Community died Sunday, April 5, at Deery Suites following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Dale R. and Della Derifield Kimball. Dick was president of the West High School Class of 1967 and went through an apprenticeship program at John Deere following high school. Later, he completed courses to become a Realtor/broker.

He worked for 29 years at John Deere Tractor Works then was a Realtor for Noreen Realty and then Sulentic/Fischels Realty from 1996 until retirement in 2016.

Dick was a member and president in 2007 of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors and had received the Distinguished Realtor Award from them in 2014. He was a member of Waterloo Landlords Association, UAW, and I Club.