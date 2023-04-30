April 22, 2023
WAVERLY-Richard “Dick” John Arjes, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday night, April 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A private inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military rites provided by Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Dick’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaiserocrson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Dick’s family. 319-352-1187
