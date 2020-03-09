Richard “Dick” J. DeWitt

(1939 - 2020)

CLARKSVILLE -- Richard “Dick” Jon DeWitt, 81, of Clarksville, died Sunday, March 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Feb. 15, 1939, the son of Berend L. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWitt, in Clarksville. He married Helen Gallmeyer. They later divorced. On Aug. 19, 1978, Dick married Mary Jean Smith at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Dick attended Shell Rock High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956. Dick was a gunner's mate who served three tours in Vietnam and served on four ships, including the USS Brown. He retired from the Navy in 1975, after which he worked in road construction for IBP for nine years and retired from MTE Machine Shop in Charles City.

Dick was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, AMVETS and Eagles Club.

