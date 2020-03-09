Richard “Dick” J. DeWitt

(1939 - 2020)
CLARKSVILLE -- Richard “Dick” Jon DeWitt, 81, of Clarksville, died Sunday, March 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Feb. 15, 1939, the son of Berend L. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWitt, in Clarksville. He married Helen Gallmeyer. They later divorced. On Aug. 19, 1978, Dick married Mary Jean Smith at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Dick attended Shell Rock High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956. Dick was a gunner's mate who served three tours in Vietnam and served on four ships, including the USS Brown. He retired from the Navy in 1975, after which he worked in road construction for IBP for nine years and retired from MTE Machine Shop in Charles City.
Dick was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, AMVETS and Eagles Club.
Survivors: his wife; children Mike (Mary Jane) DeWitt of Abilene, Texas, Lori DuCharme of Oelwein, Toni (Chris) Slaughter of Wellsburg and Curtis (Tabitha) DeWitt and Corey (Nicole) DeWitt, both of of Shell Rock; seven grandchildren, Wesley (Angela) DuCharme, Matthew (Alex) DuCharme, Joel (Amber) Slaughter, Elizabeth Slaughter, Ryan (Maritza) Slaughter, Chloe DeWitt and Cohen Dewitt; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Cathi) DeWitt of Shell Rock; two sisters, MaryAnn Guinta and Molly Howell; four sisters-in-law, Jan DeWitt of La Porte City, Kitty Yost of Clarksville, Pat Eiklenborg of Aplington and Cindy (Kelly) Nordman of Clarksville; a brother-in-law, John (Sara) Smith of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Terri; his parents; a twin brother, Robert “Bob” DeWitt; and a brother Philip DeWitt.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Dick was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed military history, camping and fishing. Dick and Mary enjoyed traveling to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs, to Minnesota to fish and to Mexico. Dick's favorite times were spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
