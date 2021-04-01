Richard “Dick” Hockey, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born August 4, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Jacob and Georgia (Jenness) Hockey. He graduated from East High School in 1952, and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict Dick married Norma Jean Buck in Waterloo on December 27, 1954; they were later divorced. He married Juanita Davis February 29, 1992. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2018. Dick worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Viking Pump, General Sheet Metal, and then retired from the mill room at John Deere in 1982. He was a longtime member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church and served as an usher. He did retiree tours for the UAW Local #838, active in the funeral honor guard with American Legion Post #138, and a member of VFW Post #1623 and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Dick also loved traveling and fishing. Surviving Dick is his daughter, Tracey (Jim) Estal, Evansdale; five sons: Richard Jr. (Shirley)‚ New Braunfels‚ TX, Steve (Doris)‚ Maquoketa, Mike (Stacy)‚ Cherokee, Mark (Linda)‚ Waterloo, and Gary (Wanda)‚ Des Moines; four step children: Robert (Pam) Davis, Traer, Ronald (Jolene) Davis, Jasper, GA, Richard (Janet) Davis, Cortez, CO, and Laura (Donald) Schwab, Hampton. Also survived by two brothers, Jack (Gloria) and Jim (JoAnn), as well as 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Neal Thomas at birth; step children, Karen, Linda, and Thomas Davis; step mother, Betty Miller Hockey; step father, Benny Wildeboer; brothers: Donald and David Hockey, and Herbert Goode; and sisters, Alberta Hockey, Barbara Spore, and Mary O’Conner.