 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard "Dick" Hockey
0 entries

Richard "Dick" Hockey

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard "Dick" Hockey

August 4, 1933-March 27, 2021

Richard “Dick” Hockey, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born August 4, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Jacob and Georgia (Jenness) Hockey. He graduated from East High School in 1952, and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict Dick married Norma Jean Buck in Waterloo on December 27, 1954; they were later divorced. He married Juanita Davis February 29, 1992. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2018. Dick worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Viking Pump, General Sheet Metal, and then retired from the mill room at John Deere in 1982. He was a longtime member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church and served as an usher. He did retiree tours for the UAW Local #838, active in the funeral honor guard with American Legion Post #138, and a member of VFW Post #1623 and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Dick also loved traveling and fishing. Surviving Dick is his daughter, Tracey (Jim) Estal, Evansdale; five sons: Richard Jr. (Shirley)‚ New Braunfels‚ TX, Steve (Doris)‚ Maquoketa, Mike (Stacy)‚ Cherokee, Mark (Linda)‚ Waterloo, and Gary (Wanda)‚ Des Moines; four step children: Robert (Pam) Davis, Traer, Ronald (Jolene) Davis, Jasper, GA, Richard (Janet) Davis, Cortez, CO, and Laura (Donald) Schwab, Hampton. Also survived by two brothers, Jack (Gloria) and Jim (JoAnn), as well as 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Neal Thomas at birth; step children, Karen, Linda, and Thomas Davis; step mother, Betty Miller Hockey; step father, Benny Wildeboer; brothers: Donald and David Hockey, and Herbert Goode; and sisters, Alberta Hockey, Barbara Spore, and Mary O’Conner.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 6 at Locke Funeral Home. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post #138, and VFW Post #1623. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, April 5, at the funeral home. Memorials to Waterloo First United Methodist Church or American Legion Post #138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the fewest cars per person

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News