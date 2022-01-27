February 18, 1932-January 25, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Richard “Dick” Haven Gutknecht, Age 89, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away at UnityPoint Allen Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born on February 18, 1932 in Waterloo, IA. He was the son of the late Frank and Carrie (Haven) Gutknecht. On September 5, 1954, Dick married the love of his life, Nancy Nielsen in Waterloo, IA. He was a veteran in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 49. Dick worked for John Deere as a factory worker for many years until his retirement. Dick was a volunteer fireman for the City of Hudson as well as at John Deere.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory is his wife Nancy and his dog Mazie. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jon C. Gutknecht.
