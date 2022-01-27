Richard “Dick” Haven Gutknecht

Dick was born on February 18, 1932 in Waterloo, IA. He was the son of the late Frank and Carrie (Haven) Gutknecht. On September 5, 1954, Dick married the love of his life, Nancy Nielsen in Waterloo, IA. He was a veteran in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 49. Dick worked for John Deere as a factory worker for many years until his retirement. Dick was a volunteer fireman for the City of Hudson as well as at John Deere.