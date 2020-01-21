(1937-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Richard “Dick” Frost, 82, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born April 24, 1937, in rural Oelwein, son of Joseph and Sophia (Caseldine) Frost. He married Gloria Knapp on May 24, 1958, at Albrook AFB in Panama.
He graduated in 1955 from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as an inspector with John Deere, retiring in 1995. He owned and operated Frost Arabians and Dick’s Sharp-All.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Larry of Des Moines, Randy (Debra) of Belleview, Fla., Allen (Jaynie Mason) of Cedar Falls, and Scott (Deb) of Waverly; 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Connor) Williams, Mackenzie (Ryan) Young, Kayla (Josh) Rozanske, Amanda Frost, Joe Frost, Megan Frost, Josh (Kelsey) Smith, Shawn Frost, Ryan (Lauren) Frost, Trianna Hall and Jaeden Hall; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: three sisters, Edna Murty, Rita Dixon, Norma Hernandez; and three brothers, Melvin, Robert and Lewis Frost.
Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Garden of Memories in Waterloo, where military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.