(1937-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Richard “Dick” Frost, 82, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born April 24, 1937, in rural Oelwein, son of Joseph and Sophia (Caseldine) Frost. He married Gloria Knapp on May 24, 1958, at Albrook AFB in Panama.

He graduated in 1955 from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as an inspector with John Deere, retiring in 1995. He owned and operated Frost Arabians and Dick’s Sharp-All.

Survived by: his wife; four sons, Larry of Des Moines, Randy (Debra) of Belleview, Fla., Allen (Jaynie Mason) of Cedar Falls, and Scott (Deb) of Waverly; 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Connor) Williams, Mackenzie (Ryan) Young, Kayla (Josh) Rozanske, Amanda Frost, Joe Frost, Megan Frost, Josh (Kelsey) Smith, Shawn Frost, Ryan (Lauren) Frost, Trianna Hall and Jaeden Hall; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: three sisters, Edna Murty, Rita Dixon, Norma Hernandez; and three brothers, Melvin, Robert and Lewis Frost.