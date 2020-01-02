(1933-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Richard “Dick” Evenson, 86, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at La Porte City Specialty Care of cancer.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Ridgeway, son of Henry and Annie (Ellingson) Evenson. On Dec. 31, 1964, he married Jan Kappers in Preston, Minn. He worked for Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo for 33 years and, later, for Bill Doran Co. in Waterloo until his retirement.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Joseph Evenson of Springfield, Mo., Ron Hinz of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Rene (Cathy) Evenson of Waterloo; three daughters, Lynn Evenson of Pensacola, Fla., Nanci Bevard of La Porte City, and Shari (Randy) Kelsey of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Jeremy Bevard, Celena Brick, Brandon Kelsey, Jillian Schoonover, Solomon Hinz and Jozef Skylar Evenson; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Erwin “Peewee” Evenson of Rochester, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
