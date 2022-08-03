August 28, 1946-July 27, 2022

ANAMOSA-Richard (Dick) Etringer, 75, of Anamosa died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am. Friends may call from 10:00 am to the time of service at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by the US Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard following the funeral mass. Private burial will take place at a later date. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with the family by using the Guestbook.

Dick was a caring husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a sense of humor and handsome smile. Despite his pain he proved to stay strong and quick witted until the end.

Richard Joseph Etringer was born August 28th, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Peter and Margaret (Sadler) Etringer. He graduated from Immaculate Conception in Fairbank, Iowa in 1965 and proudly joined in the United States Army Reserve in 1967 earning Honorable Discharge in 1972. Dick worked as an electrician at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 2006 after 40 years of dedicated service.

Dick was devout Catholic and avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and wildlife. He enjoyed bird watching, identification and research. He truly was a jack of all trades, a man of many talents, there was nothing he couldn’t fix.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Debbie, sons Jeff, Vaughn, Kyle (Kari Newberg) and step-son Zach Davis (Jessica Rowe), daughters Nancy (Etringer) Luna (Brad Jacobsen), Trisha Etringer and step-daughter Jessica (Jacob) Casper, eleven grandchildren whom he absolutely cherished as if they were all his own and his caring and supportive siblings (seven sisters and six brothers).

He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Leroy.

A special thank you to all the kind and caring staff at Mercy Home Care, Mercy Hospice and all the dedicated family and friends for the wonderful and compassionate care Dick received in his final day with us.