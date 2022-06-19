Richard “Dick” Dearl Cool was born on May 3, 1942, in Cincinnati, Iowa, the son of Robert and Jessie Sue (Martin) Cool. Dick graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1960. On December 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sandra Rees at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Dick served his country in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1966, serving with the Navy Seabees. He worked for John Deere for a short time before his time in the service and then returned to work for John Deere after his honorable discharge, retiring in 1994. Dick was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and the Cedar Valley Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his children and granddaughter. Dick died at the age of 80 on June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne. Dick is survived by his wife; a daughter, Terri (Jay) Ala of Gilbertville; a son, Brian (Dawn) Cool of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Brianna Cool; a great grandson, Xavion Brandt; and two sisters, Sara and Cathy. There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Evansdale Amvets. A luncheon will follow at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Everyone is invited to a luncheon and Celebration of Life following the burial at noon at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.