Richard “Dick” D. Dolash

(1939-2019)

WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” D. Dolash, 79, of Altoona, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 7,at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.

He was born December 17, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Delmar and Elda (Gronwoldt) Dolash.

He earned a bachelor of science and engineering degree and worked as a civil engineer for Polk County for 22 years. Dick was a member of Ivy United Methodist Church and American Society of Civil Engineers, and he enjoyed raising show rabbits.

Survived by: his wife of 51 years, Sharon; a son, Steve (Jim Weiss) Dolash of Ankeny; a daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Myers of Blain, Penn.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica and Savanna; and two great-grandchildren, Johnny and Jocelyn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Virginia Morgan; a daughter, Shellie; and a grandson, Dylan.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, where the family will receive friends for an hour before the service. Burial will be in Canfield Cemetery, Ivy.

Memorials: may be made to Ivy United Methodist Church.

Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com

