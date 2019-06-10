(1939-2019)
WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” D. Dolash, 79, of Altoona, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 7,at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
He was born December 17, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Delmar and Elda (Gronwoldt) Dolash.
He earned a bachelor of science and engineering degree and worked as a civil engineer for Polk County for 22 years. Dick was a member of Ivy United Methodist Church and American Society of Civil Engineers, and he enjoyed raising show rabbits.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife of 51 years, Sharon; a son, Steve (Jim Weiss) Dolash of Ankeny; a daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Myers of Blain, Penn.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica and Savanna; and two great-grandchildren, Johnny and Jocelyn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Virginia Morgan; a daughter, Shellie; and a grandson, Dylan.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, where the family will receive friends for an hour before the service. Burial will be in Canfield Cemetery, Ivy.
Memorials: may be made to Ivy United Methodist Church.
Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.