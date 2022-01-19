January 19, 1951-January 14, 2022

WAVERLY-Richard “Dick” Cheeseman, age 70, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, January 14, 2022, from complications of a stroke.

Dick was born on January 19, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Alfred Sr. and Betty Jane (Mack) Cheeseman. He was raised in Reinbeck, Iowa, where he was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ and graduated from the Reinbeck High School in 1970. In 1998, Dick was united in marriage to Dianne Foster. Dick worked as a plumber, and then as a plumbing inspector/building official for the City of Cedar Falls, until 2009. Then he worked for Bergen Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling in Waterloo, retiring in 2016.

Dick was a member of IAPMO where he served on the Board of Directors. His greatest enjoyment in life was time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren. Dick also liked to work in his shop, spend time in their 10 acres of timber, and travel with Dianne.

Dick’s memory is honored by: wife, Dianne Cheeseman of Waverly; two daughters, Mia Cheeseman of Arizona and Nichole Johnson of Tripoli; two sons, Tanner (Megan) Cheeseman of Janesville, Iowa and Shane Johnson of Illinois; four grandchildren, Molly and Emerson Cheeseman and Elizabeth and Zachary Oberheu; brother, Alfred Jr. “Skip” (Jill Alsted) Cheeseman of Washington; mother, Betty Jane Cheeseman of Reinbeck; in-laws, Bruce (Elizabeth) Foster, Brian (Patricia) Foster, Rebecca Gade and Brenda Foster; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dick was preceded in death by his father Alfred, in-laws Gordon and Ruth Foster, and brothers-in-law, David Foster and David Gade.

Dick has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 22, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th Street NW, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Dick’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187