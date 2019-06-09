Richard "Dick" Caley

(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard “Dick” Stephen Caley, 89, died Thursday, June 6, at MercyOne (Sartori) Hospital of Cedar Falls following a short illness.
He was born April 8, 1930, in Cedar Falls, son of Bernard and Gladys (Keilty) Caley. He was married to Alicia Snider in 1952, and the couple later divorced.
Dick graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1948. He worked for Rath Packing Plant, then painted billboards before joining the Cedar Falls Post Office, where he was a mail carrier, postal clerk and superintendent of postal operations. Dick retired in 1992 after 36 years of service.
Survived by: a son, Tom (Kathy) Caley of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Sue Caley of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Michael (Pam) Caley of Clive and Ann (Clint) Gutknecht of Reinbeck; great-grandchildren Lucas Caley and Chad and Cheyanne Gutknecht; sisters Ruth (Jim) Petersen of Cedar Falls and Lois Roberts of Seattle; and his longtime companion, Gloria Dayton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, John, Donald, William and Phillip; and sisters, Dorothy Ward, Betty Manley, Jane Foster, Jean Stokes and Barbara Harder.
Celebration of Life: from 4-7 p.m. (with a short prayer service at 4 p.m.) on Tuesday, June 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. There will be a private family inurnment.
Memorials: may be directed to Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Dick enjoyed the outdoors: vegetable gardening, fishing, and most of all duck hunting. He was a very good cook known for his venison soup. In his younger years, he was a referee for baseball and football and, in more recent years, he enjoyed watching sporting events and the outdoor channel on television.
