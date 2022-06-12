Richard (Dick) C. Derifield

April 5, 1942-March 8, 2022
A celebration of life will be held on June 17, 2022 at the UAW Hall Waterloo, IA 4-7pm. Please share with his families any stories regarding your experiences with him and Please direct any Memorials to the Evansdale Ambulance/First Responders or the Gilbertville First Responders.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.