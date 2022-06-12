 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard (Dick) C. Derifield

  • 0
Richard (Dick) C. Derifield

April 5, 1942-March 8, 2022

A celebration of life will be held on June 17, 2022 at the UAW Hall Waterloo, IA 4-7pm. Please share with his families any stories regarding your experiences with him and Please direct any Memorials to the Evansdale Ambulance/First Responders or the Gilbertville First Responders.

