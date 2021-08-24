Richard “Dick” C. Bass, 87, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Western Home Communities. He was born October 7, 1933, in Fayette, son of Farrell S. and Helen Nelson Bass. He attended Fayette Community Schools. He married AldaVae W. Abbas on January 30, 1955 in Parkersburg; she died July 27, 2018. Dick worked for E.B. Spencer Engineering until retiring in 1995. He enjoyed camping and fishing, hunting when he was younger, tinkering and building anything from nothing. Dick is survived by: two sons, Dennis (Jackie) Bass, and Chuck (Stephanie) Bass‚ both of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Bass, Jennifer Bass, Lindsay (Casey) Taylor, Nick (Cassey) Bass, and Hannah Bass; six great grandchildren, Paige, Keegan, Garrett, Sawyer, Oliver, and Jackson; and one brother, Gary Bass of Oelwein. He is preceded by his parents; wife, AldaVae; son, Rick Bass; three brothers, James, Robert, and LaVerne Bass; and two sisters, Shirley Appleby, and Beverly Cousin.