Richard “Dick” Bruno Novy

Dick was born January 5, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Antone and Louise (Jeansch) Novy. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School (WI) in 1957. He completed further education as a tool and die designer. In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed his basic training in New Mexico. He was then stationed in Okinawa, Japan until his honorable discharge in 1962. On June 27, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathie Scott in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The couple made their first home in Wisconsin. Dick was a tool and die designer working for several different companies over the years. He transferred to Kansas City and then to Iowa where they would settle in Denver. In addition to his skills with tool and die, Dick was a skilled woodworker. He worked for several years at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo, retiring in 2006.