November 4, 1944-March 18, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Richard “Dick” Allen Olsson Sr, age 76 of Cedar Falls, died Thursday March 18, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on November 4, 1944 in Cedar Falls, the son of Gordon and Gertrude (Naber) Olsson. Dick graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1962. On September 7, 1963, he married Patricia Ward in Cedar Falls. Dick worked as an Inspector for John Deere, retiring in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Patti of Cedar Falls, his daughter Tammy (Roman) Osuna of Tucson, AZ, his son, Richard Jr (Shelly) Olsson of Cedar Falls, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two brothers, Terry (Janice) Olsson of Mankato and Scott Olsson of Paw Paw, IL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Olsson and his sister, Judy Kammerdiner.
Private family funeral services were held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be sent to the family to be redirected to favorite charities. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
