Richard “Dick” A. Berray

WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” Allan Berray, 86, of Blackduck, Minn., formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 27, at Good Samaritan Society, Blackduck.
He was born April 1, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Claude and Lyla (Hulbert) Berray. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Vich on July 23, 1955, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Dick graduated from high school in Waterloo in 1951, and from Drake University in Des Moines with a degree in pharmacy in 1955. He began working for Osco Drug in Iowa and over the years lived in several places in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, eventually working in Osco management. They moved to Blackduck Lake after his retirement in 1990. He had resided at the Good Samaritan Senior Living, Blackduck for the past seven years.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Blackduck, Blackduck Lions and the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner in Iowa.
Survived by: four children, Mike (Karen) Berray of Austin, Texas, Deb (Mike) Stephens of Terre Haute, Ind., Toni (Rick) Masingill of Rockford, Ill., and Kathy (Jeff) Oelke of Blackduck; eight grandchildren, Igor, Yulia, Kevin, Craig, Nick, Matt, Jordan and Logan; eight great-grandchildren, Kayden, Tristin, Aubree, Aria, Victoria, Lizzie, Haylen and Malcolm; brother-in-law, Joe (Troyce) Vich of Iowa; and a niece and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and a brother, Bob Berray.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Lakeview Cemetery, both in Blackduck. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
Dick was part of the team that won the Iowa American Legion Baseball State Championship in 1950, where he earned the nickname “Yogi Berra.” He enjoyed golfing, fishing and woodcarving. He especially loved spending time with his family.
