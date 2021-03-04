DYSART-Richard Dee Pippert was born on July 25, 1930, on the family farm 4 miles southwest of Dysart, the son of Melvin and Marie (Holst) Pippert. He graduated from Dysart High School with the class of 1948. On September 12, 1954, Richard was united in marriage to Arlene Tomlinson at Amity United Presbyterian Church near Reinbeck. Richard farmed his entire life on the family farm until he retired in 1995, although he continued to help Jim on the farm. He was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church and enjoyed Winters in Arizona and Florida, working puzzles, and working in the machine shed. Richard was a bicycling enthusiast. He rode in RAGBRAI for 31 years. Over the course of two summers, Richard and Arlene road their bikes across the country, starting in Washington and finishing in Maine. Richard died at the age of 90 on March 1, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Mina; and a brother, Robert. Richard is survived by his wife, Arlene of Dysart; two sons, James Pippert of Dysart and Dale (Janet) Pippert of Wilmington, Delaware; a grandson, Zachary; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at the Dysart United Methodist Church. The funeral will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Dysart United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Dysart Cemetery.