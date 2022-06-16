January 20, 1947-June 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard Dean “Rich” Chapman 75, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. He was born January 20, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Harley and Zola Marjorie Brower Chapman. He graduated from high school and attended Hawkeye Community College.

Rich married Deborah Clos on July 21, 1983, in Independence.

He worked construction in the Waterloo area and then owned and operated Foothills Construction in Colorado, worked construction for Dave Christen in Waterloo and then he worked for Ready Foods as a maintenance technician in Denver, CO, retiring in 2019.

Rich loved to hunt and fish, especially with his friends and family. He enjoyed his Colorado Mountains, going to Denver Bronco’s Football games, spending time at Holiday Lake with his family, riding his snowmobiles, motorcycles, and his boats.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Chapman of Waterloo. His children: Julie (Steve) Pixley of Harpers Ferry, IA, Adam (Karen) Neipert of New Hampton, and Carter (Tonya) Neipert‚ of Chattanooga, TN, and from his first marriage, Angela Huntley of Waterloo. Eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Three Sisters, Nancy Peterson‚ Gloria (Rick) Postel‚ and Annette (Gerald) Crowe.

Preceded in death by his parents. brothers: Jerry, Roger Chuck and Harley Chapman. Sisters: Laurel Chapman and Joyce Eaton

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park 4140 Kimball Ave. (Casual dress is appropriate)

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday June 17, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. (Casual dress is appropriate)

Memorials are directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com