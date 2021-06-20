 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Dean Pettit
0 entries

Richard Dean Pettit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Dean Pettit

March 10, 1952-June 10, 2021

Richard Dean Pettit, 69, formerly of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the AmVets Post 49, Sunday June 27th at 1pm.

Please visit Horancares.com for full obituary.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News