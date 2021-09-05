March 20, 1938-August 31, 2021

WATERLOO-Richard Dean Grimm, 83, of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, August 31st at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Richard was born on March 20, 1938 in Vinton, the son of William “Floyd” and Wanda Scott Grimm. He married Joan Hall on April 16, 1961 in Webster City. He served in the United States Army and was employed with the City of Waterloo as Department Head of Streets and Sanitation, retiring in November of 2000.

Survivors include: his wife, Joan of Waterloo; his children, Kevin (Ellen) Cary-Grimm of Iowa City, Todd (Theresa) Grimm of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Sarah (Cord) Nelson of Waterloo; ten grandchildren and a great-grandchild; his daughter-in-law, Constance Grimm of Waterloo; his nephew, Jerry (Lori) Grimm of Alden.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Chad Grimm; his grandson, Dakodda Grimm; his granddaughter, Alexandria Grimm; his brother, Donald Grimm.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial at a later date in Webster City. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, and also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.