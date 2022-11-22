November 19, 2022
WATELOO-Richard D. “Rich” Pierce, 73, of Waterloo, died Sat. Nov. 19 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, of complications from a stroke.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. For a complete obituary, please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
