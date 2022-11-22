 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard D. “Rich” Pierce

Richard D. “Rich” Pierce

November 19, 2022

WATELOO-Richard D. “Rich” Pierce, 73, of Waterloo, died Sat. Nov. 19 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, of complications from a stroke.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. For a complete obituary, please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

