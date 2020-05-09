Richard D. Mingus
(1937-2020)

WATERLOO — Richard Dean Mingus, 83, of Waterloo, died May 4 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Ervin and Nettie Mae Mingus. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1955. Richard served in the U.S. Navy. He was married to Joyce Brunko in Waterloo. She died in 1998. In 1999, Richard married Jean Tomlinson.

He worked at John Deere for 33 years, retiring in 1996. Richard was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.

Survivors: his wife, Jean; two sons, Dennis (Diana) and John Mingus of Des Moines; a daughter, Cindy (Tim) Cox; a brother, DeWayne; two sisters, Doris and Norma; two grandchildren, Crystal Mingus and Chris Neipert; and two great-grandchildren, Danica and Dakota.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife; a brother, Donald; and two sisters, Katherine and Helen.

Services: Services will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, IA, is assisting the family.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling to Hawaii, and going on cruises.

