(1940-2018)
PARKERSBURG -- Richard Dean “Dick” Schwartz, 78, of Sun City, Summerlin, Las Vegas, formerly of Parkersburg, died Oct. 21 at Avenir Memory Care at Summerlin in Las Vegas.
He was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Radcliffe, son of Walter Alfred and Naomi Lea (Tolbert) Schwartz. He married Linda Marie Bakken on Aug. 11, 1963, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 2001. In 2002, he married Kathleen Sara Buetow in Maui, Hawaii.
He graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1958. Dick attended Ellsworth Community College and then graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee. He served his apprenticeship at White Funeral Home, Independence, and then worked for Parrott & Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo. On Jan. 1, 1967, Dick and Linda purchased the funeral home in Clarksville. Dick and Linda moved to Parkersburg in 1975, after they purchased the funeral homes in Aplington and Parkersburg. Dick retired in fall of 2001.
Dick previously was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, where he served on the church council numerous times. He currently was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Summerlin. Through the years, Dick was a member of National Funeral Directors Association, Ducks Unlimited, Lion’s Club, Clarksville Commercial Club, Aplington Community Club and Parkersburg Chamber of Commerce. Dick helped develop the golf courses in Clarksville and Aplington.
Survived by: his wife, Kathleen of Summerlin; three daughters, Tina Schwartz of Waverly, Rachael (Allen) Redman of Parkersburg and Lesley (Wayne) Turner of Garner; two sons, Dan Buetow of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Ryan (Jill) Buetow of Omaha, Neb.; 16 grandchildren, Donna Drewelow, Cody, Alex (Alicia) and Dean Niehaus, Jimmy Brennan, Nathan, Chad (Michael West) and Sarah Redman, Elizabeth, Nolan and Samuel Turner, Stella, Trey and Brynn Buetow and Quinn and Tessa Buetow; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Jaxton and Skyler Drewelow; a brother, Robert (Lorna) Schwartz of Centerton, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his first wife, Linda; and his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to Avenir Memory Care, 7395 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas, NV 89128.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Dick enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, hiking and playing cards, especially bridge. Dick enjoyed many years fishing on Lakes in Minnesota. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved attending home games and bowl games. Dick’s favorite times were spent with his family and especially his grandchildren.
