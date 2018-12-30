Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard D. Cory

Richard D. Cory

(1937-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Richard D. Cory, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Marshall and Ruth Shaulis Cory. He graduated from Jesup High School and was employed as communications installer for Western Electric, installing communications systems at Trump Tower and the World Trade Center.

Survived by: two brothers, Max (Darlene) Cory of Oelwein and James (Roseann) Cory of Cedar Falls; a sister, Patsy (Alan) Clay of Birmingham, Ala.; a brother-in-law, Vernon Jensen of Fresno, Calif; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Cory of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Robert Cory; two sisters, Nancy (Clifford) Knudson and Judy Jensen; two nephews, Douglas Cory and Eric Cory; and a niece, Becky Cory.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Retrieving Freedom Service Dog Training in Waverly.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard D. Cory
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments