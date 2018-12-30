(1937-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard D. Cory, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Marshall and Ruth Shaulis Cory. He graduated from Jesup High School and was employed as communications installer for Western Electric, installing communications systems at Trump Tower and the World Trade Center.
Survived by: two brothers, Max (Darlene) Cory of Oelwein and James (Roseann) Cory of Cedar Falls; a sister, Patsy (Alan) Clay of Birmingham, Ala.; a brother-in-law, Vernon Jensen of Fresno, Calif; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Cory of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Robert Cory; two sisters, Nancy (Clifford) Knudson and Judy Jensen; two nephews, Douglas Cory and Eric Cory; and a niece, Becky Cory.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Retrieving Freedom Service Dog Training in Waverly.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.