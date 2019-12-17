{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Corwin

Richard “Dick” Corwin

(1943-2019)

NEW HARTFORD — Richard “Dick” Corwin, 76, of New Hartford, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born July 5, 1943, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He married H. Loretta Porath on Aug. 10, 1963, at the United Methodist Church in Shell Rock. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2018.

He graduated from New Hartford High School and worked as a mechanic at an implement dealership prior to working at John Deere. He then owned and operated several businesses including a mechanic shop at Beaver Valley for several years while farming. He later became a real estate broker and general contractor, operating CornBelt Builders for over 30 years, and was a dealer for Wick Homes, Wick Buildings and Amwood Homes.

Survived by: a son, Cory (Emily) Corwin of New Hartford; a daughter, Patty (Bill) Nelson of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Nelson, and Levi (Samantha) Pratt; a great-granddaughter, Hallie Pratt; sister, Marge Hawkins; and a brother, Larry (Dixie) Corwin of Lansing.

Preceded in death by: a son, Michael Grant Corwin.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at New Hartford United Methodist Church, with inurnment at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church and also for one hour prior to the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Dick was a man of great knowledge and many talents, holding many licenses until his passing. He loved deer hunting, classic tractors and fellowship with friends and family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Corwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments