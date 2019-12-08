{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Christensen

(1945-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Richard Christensen, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born May 30, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Elmer M. and Grace A. (Gigl) Christensen.

Survived by: two sons, Todd Christensen of Cedar Falls and Travis Christensen of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Amy Thomas of Cedar Falls and Missy (Shawn) McKinley of Traer; four grandchildren; two brothers, Lynn (Joan) Christensen of Cedar Falls and Roger (Carla) Christensen of Allison; one sister, Sharon (Randy) Magee of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Joann, in infancy.

Celebration of Life: from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

