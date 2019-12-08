(1945-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard Christensen, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born May 30, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Elmer M. and Grace A. (Gigl) Christensen.
Survived by: two sons, Todd Christensen of Cedar Falls and Travis Christensen of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Amy Thomas of Cedar Falls and Missy (Shawn) McKinley of Traer; four grandchildren; two brothers, Lynn (Joan) Christensen of Cedar Falls and Roger (Carla) Christensen of Allison; one sister, Sharon (Randy) Magee of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Joann, in infancy.
Celebration of Life: from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.