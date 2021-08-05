April 28, 1950-August 3, 2021

JESUP-Richard Charles Blunt, 71 years old, of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home in Jesup.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m.—Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with Fr. Henry P. Huber, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville with military honors provided by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, August 6th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a parish vigil at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour prior to services, Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church and the American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.