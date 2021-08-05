April 28, 1950-August 3, 2021
JESUP-Richard Charles Blunt, 71 years old, of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home in Jesup.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m.—Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with Fr. Henry P. Huber, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville with military honors provided by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, August 6th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a parish vigil at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour prior to services, Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church and the American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Richard was born April 28, 1950, in Waterloo, IA, the son of James Francis Blunt and Delphine Ann (Meisch) Blunt. He graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School with the class of 1968. Richard served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Mary Amling and the couple raised their family in rural Jesup. They were later divorced. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714, both in Gilbertville. He enjoyed fishing, muscle cars, drag racing, and tractor pulls. He loved spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by one son, Philip (MariaVeronica Rodriguez) Blunt of Houston, TX; one daughter Valerie (Pete) Spielman of Westbrook, MN; three grandchildren, Haley, Alexander, and Tyson; his mother, Delphine Blunt of Jesup, IA; two brothers, Dennis (Christine) Blunt of Waterloo, IA, John (Laurie) Blunt of Ladysmith, WI; four sisters, Margaret (Steve) Hart of Keller, TX, LuAnne Kinsella of Bethany, OK, Joan (Michael) Campisi of Gretna, NE, Patricia (Matthew) Goodwin of Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law, Julie Blunt of Jesup, IA; many nieces and nephews; and longtime companion, Alma Huck, of Gilbertville, IA.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, James F. Blunt; his brother, James, P. Blunt; and his sister, Sarah Riley.
White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
