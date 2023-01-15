July 20, 1931-January 11, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Richard C. Sole, 91, of Cedar Falls, died January 11, 2023, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.

Richard Chaney Sole was born July 20, 1931, in Geneva, Nebraska, to his parents Alwyne E. & Iva F. (Chaney) Sole. He grew up in Grafton, Nebraska, where he attended school. On December 28, 1952, Richard was united in marriage to Dolores J. Hedden, in Grant, Nebraska. The couple were blessed with 4 children.

On May 16, 1952, in Omaha, NE, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force; he was honorably discharged on May 15, 1956, at the Turner Air Force Base, in Albany, Georgia, as a Tech Sergeant. For 58 years, Richard worked in HVAC and Pneumatic controls, a career in which he retired from in 2017. He was a member of the Local 384 of Waterloo and Local 125 in Cedar Rapids. When Richard wasn’t busy working or being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores of Cedar Falls; children Rick (Kathy) Sole of Cedar Rapids, Ronald (Peggy) Sole of Randolph, MN, Cynthia (George) Goeser of Cedar Rapids and Becky Gorton (fiancé Jim Sassano) of Stevensville, MI; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister Allison Patton of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, January 20 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Inurnment will follow services at Waterloo Cemetery. Military Rites by Sullivan Brothers Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and American Legion Becker-Chapman Waterloo Post 138. Memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity of their choice. For memories of Richard and for messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com