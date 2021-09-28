CEDAR FALLS-Richard C. Murphy (Murph) of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo with family by his side. Murph was born in Clinton, Iowa and graduated from Bradley University. He enlisted in the United States Navy in the Officer Candidate School. He was an officer aboard the USS Walke from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Murph began working for IBM in Moline, IL as a salesman and retired after 38 successful years.