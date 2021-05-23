October 5, 1931-May 20, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Richard C. “Dick” Melick, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1931 in Independence, IA, the son of Jesse and Ella (Swanson) Melick. Dick married Anne Carmichael on June 26, 1954 in Waterloo, IA. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2011. Dick graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. He joined the US Army in 1951 serving in the Korean War and the Reserves for 40 years. He was proud to be included on a Midwest Honor Flight. He worked for John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring as a Supervisor in 1985. Dick was an active member of Nazareth Lutheran Church for more than 60 years and enjoyed the Wednesday morning bible study.

Organized snowmobiling was a big part of his life. He was an active member of the Sno Hawks snowmobile club holding all offices during the last 50 years. He was active in the Iowa State Snowmobile Association (ISSA), serving as Region Director and President and also served on the International Snowmobile Council. His efforts were recognized by being inducted into the “International Snowmobile Hall of Fame” and receiving the “Iowa Governor’s Award for Volunteers” for service to the Iowa DNR as a Snowmobile Safety Instructor certifying over 1000 young snowmobilers.