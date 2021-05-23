October 5, 1931-May 20, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Richard C. “Dick” Melick, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1931 in Independence, IA, the son of Jesse and Ella (Swanson) Melick. Dick married Anne Carmichael on June 26, 1954 in Waterloo, IA. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2011. Dick graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. He joined the US Army in 1951 serving in the Korean War and the Reserves for 40 years. He was proud to be included on a Midwest Honor Flight. He worked for John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring as a Supervisor in 1985. Dick was an active member of Nazareth Lutheran Church for more than 60 years and enjoyed the Wednesday morning bible study.
Organized snowmobiling was a big part of his life. He was an active member of the Sno Hawks snowmobile club holding all offices during the last 50 years. He was active in the Iowa State Snowmobile Association (ISSA), serving as Region Director and President and also served on the International Snowmobile Council. His efforts were recognized by being inducted into the “International Snowmobile Hall of Fame” and receiving the “Iowa Governor’s Award for Volunteers” for service to the Iowa DNR as a Snowmobile Safety Instructor certifying over 1000 young snowmobilers.
Dick and Anne traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada primarily in their motorhome which they truly loved. They enjoyed tours in Europe, Scandinavia, snowmobiling in Iceland (IN JUNE), cruising the Caribbean, Alaska and the Panama Canal. Outdoor favorites included fishing (with or without ice), snowmobiling, camping, boating and lounging on the cabin porch in Guttenberg. He loved his family very much and enjoyed sharing those activities with them.
Dick is survived by three daughters, Cindy Johnson of Cedar Falls, Debra (Lloyd) Eckerman of Washburn, IA and Patty Hemann of Pleasant Hill, IA; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and three brothers, Ronald Melick and Keith (Ruth Ann) Melick, both of Independence, IA and Kent (Jean) Melick of Cedar Falls and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10:30 am Monday, May 24, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be 1—4:00 pm Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. No Covid restrictions. Memorials may be directed to the church, Christian Crusaders or the ISSA Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
