Richard C. “Dick” Anderson

August 31, 1926-May 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard C. “Dick” Anderson, 95, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 31, 1926, in Waterloo, son of John D. and Jenny A. Moline Anderson and attended East Waterloo High School.

Dick served in the United States Army during World War II with the 7th Infantry Division and was stationed in the South Pacific Islands and Korea.

Dick farmed all his life. His farm was registered as a Century Farm in 2009.

He married Helen Jean Mixdorf on July 17, 1948, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death September 20, 1999.

Dick was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served on various church boards and was awarded Man of the Year at St. Paul's in 2018. He served as a Trustee for East Waterloo Township. He was a member of East Waterloo School Board, ASCS County Committee, Elks Lodge, American Legion, and the Farmer's Bowling League (for 50 years). He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time in his garden, 60 years of hockey and most of all his family.

He is survived by his son, Rick (Terri) Anderson‚ Waterloo; daughter, Joyce (Dan) Schares‚ Jesup; grandchildren: Chad McFarland, Chris McFarland, Jessica (Zach) Turner, Bryce (Kristin) Anderson, Chelsea (Adam) Faucher, Katie (Travis) Messmer, Emily (Kaileb) Armbruster, Molly (Braxton) Chicchelly, Jenny (Trevor) Conaway; and 17 great grandchildren.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Mary McFarland Nelson; and sister, Jean Nelson.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard and American Legion.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.