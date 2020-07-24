Richard (Buzz) R. Jensen

Richard (Buzz) Ried Jensen of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully, July 18th at 12:20 PM with his wife Barbara by his side. He was born Aug. 23, 1931. Son of Carl & Almina (Whannel) Jensen. Buzz served in the Air Force during the Korean War and then moved to Seattle, WA to work at Boeing. He later lived in Hudson, IA until he married Barbara Wessely. He enjoyed reading, golfing and enjoying their time as full-time residents of Florida. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Rodney (Janet) Wessely of Waterloo, IA; daughter, Karrie (Robert) Novesta of Puyallup, WA; daughter, Donna Hansen of Hudson, IA; many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Almina Jensen; sisters, Jean and Maxine, both of Hudson, IA; brothers, Max and Don, both of Hudson, IA and Dale of Elk Run Heights, IA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.