Richard (Buzz) R. Jensen

(1931—2020)
Richard (Buzz) Ried Jensen of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully, July 18th at 12:20 PM with his wife Barbara by his side. He was born Aug. 23, 1931. Son of Carl & Almina (Whannel) Jensen. Buzz served in the Air Force during the Korean War and then moved to Seattle, WA to work at Boeing. He later lived in Hudson, IA until he married Barbara Wessely. He enjoyed reading, golfing and enjoying their time as full-time residents of Florida. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Rodney (Janet) Wessely of Waterloo, IA; daughter, Karrie (Robert) Novesta of Puyallup, WA; daughter, Donna Hansen of Hudson, IA; many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Almina Jensen; sisters, Jean and Maxine, both of Hudson, IA; brothers, Max and Don, both of Hudson, IA and Dale of Elk Run Heights, IA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.