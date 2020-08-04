× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1953-2020)

Waterloo — Richard “Bruce” Arends, from Waterloo, passed away August 1, 2020, due to complications of heart failure, while surrounded by his family.

Bruce was born February 16, 1953, to Richard and Delores (Ehlert) Arends in Webster City, Iowa. Bruce grew up a proud Stanhope, Iowa farm boy, and graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1971. In 1972, Bruce became a Waterloo Police Department Cadet while studying at Hawkeye Institute of Technology’s police science program.

Bruce went on to enjoy a successful 36-year career with the WPD, attaining the rank of Captain. Bruce retired in 2008. He worked all aspects of law enforcement; patrol, narcotics, investigations, and crime scene investigations. In fact, Bruce was “CSI” before it became a popular television series.

Bruce was an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. What he truly enjoyed most was being a proud dad and grandpa and spending time at the family’s lake home in Clear Lake.

Bruce will be missed by many many dear friends from Hamilton County, Clear Lake, and Waterloo.