Richard “Bruce” Arends

(1953-2020)

Waterloo — Richard “Bruce” Arends, from Waterloo, passed away August 1, 2020, due to complications of heart failure, while surrounded by his family.

Bruce was born February 16, 1953, to Richard and Delores (Ehlert) Arends in Webster City, Iowa. Bruce grew up a proud Stanhope, Iowa farm boy, and graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1971. In 1972, Bruce became a Waterloo Police Department Cadet while studying at Hawkeye Institute of Technology’s police science program.

Bruce went on to enjoy a successful 36-year career with the WPD, attaining the rank of Captain. Bruce retired in 2008. He worked all aspects of law enforcement; patrol, narcotics, investigations, and crime scene investigations. In fact, Bruce was “CSI” before it became a popular television series.

Bruce was an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. What he truly enjoyed most was being a proud dad and grandpa and spending time at the family’s lake home in Clear Lake.

Bruce will be missed by many many dear friends from Hamilton County, Clear Lake, and Waterloo.

Bruce through his generosity will give the gift of life to others by being an organ and tissue donor through the Iowa Donor Network.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Joy (Buckels) who was the love of his life for 45 years; mother-in-law, Faye Buckels of Mason City; children, Rossi (Corbin) Payne of Waterloo, Jared (Fiancé, Tasha Mart) and Jake (Emily) Arends of Des Moines; grandchildren, Caylee and Abby Payne, Keely Duncan and Milo Arends, brother, Jeff (Connie) Arends of Webster City; sister-in-law Jada (John) Graham of Mason City; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Sarah) Buckels of Ames and many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Lloyd Buckels, Jr. and nephew, Jed Graham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family which will be donated at the family’s discretion.

A celebration of life visitation will be held on Wednesday. Please contact the family for details.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

