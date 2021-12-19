Richard (Bim) Eugene Weikert

Richard Eugene Weikert, 86, of Cedar Falls, died December 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born June 28, 1935, in Stuart Iowa, the son of Harry and Cora Weikert. He was united in marriage to Helen Darlene Weikert on July 11, 1959, at College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Richard worked for the Cedar Falls Utilities and then was a realtor until retirement. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa. Richard loved fishing, gardening, and sports. Richard is survived by his daughter and son-law, Kim and Dan Jensen of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brittany (Grady) Hunnicutt, Alyssa, KJ, Dayton and Maya, and one great- grandchild Brooks Hunnicutt and a sister-in-law, Dee Weikert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, three sisters and four brothers. Private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, Ia. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, 7504 1/2 University Ave Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.