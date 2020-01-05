Richard Baugher

Richard E. Baugher, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020.
Richard is survived by his wife Marjorie (Oesterle) Baugher, sons Randy (Denise) Baugher, Spruce Baugher, and Chaplain David (Joan) Baugher. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Unity Presbyterian Church (1140 Hammond Avenue) at 1:00 p.m. with a Visitation prior at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery. Bruch Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. A full obituary is available at www.bruchfuneralhome.net.
