Richard Aschenbrenner

(1939-2019)

WATERLOO — Richard L. Aschenbrenner, 80, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Richard was born Feb. 13, 1939, son of Donald and Ethel May (Watters) Aschenbrenner. He married Phyllis Crawford on Nov. 21, 1973, in Cedar Falls. Richard worked for John Deere & Co. for many years and retired as an inspector.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Dana (Julie) Aschenbrenner of Iowa City, Michael (Elizabeth) Aschenbrenner of Lake Mills, Steve (Kristi) Aschenbrenner of Osage, Scott (Sheri) Crawford of Waterloo, Jeri (Greg) Poell of Davenport, and Tim (Brenda) Crawford of Cedar Falls; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, his sister, Donna Harriman; and a nephew.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls is in charge of arrangements

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

