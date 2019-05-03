{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Armbrecht

Richard Armbrecht

(1926-2019)

FREDERICKSBURG — Richard Otto Armbrecht, 92, of Fredericksburg, died at home Tuesday, April 30.

He was born May 30, 1926, in Clemons, son of William and Elsie (Eggers) Armbrecht. He married Margery Lorraine Wolken on July 12, 1953, at St. John Lutheran Church in State Center.

Richard was a 1943 graduate of Clemons High School. He worked for local farmers and his father before entering the U.S. Army, serving from 1951-53. He and his wife moved to the Fredericksburg area in 1958 and in 1968 moved into town. Richard worked for Supersweet Feeds in New Hampton for more than 30 years. After retirement, he painted homes and barns. Richard and Margery owned and operated the “Cheeseburg” in Fredericksburg for over 10 years.

He was a charter member of the Fredericksburg Lions Club, a former president of the Fredericksburg School Board, served as chaplain for the Fredericksburg AMVETS, and was an elder and active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He took part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015.

Survived by: his wife; five children, Steven (Sue) Armbrecht of Cedar Falls, Ann Scroggins (Beth Boldt) of St. Paul, Minn., Ray (Lorraine) Armbrecht of Fredericksburg, Carol (Spencer) Luvert of Cedar Falls and Mary (Jerry) Reno of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren, Matthew Scroggins (Rod Smith), Carrie Armbrecht (Dewand and Keon Young), Kyle (Jane) Armbrecht, Kristen Reno, Abby Luvert and Katie Reno; and three brothers, Hugo (Muriel) Armbrecht of Colo, Joseph Armbrecht of Marshalltown and Kenneth Armbrecht of Cedar Rapids.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: a grandson, Simon Scroggins; two brothers, Louis and Sherwood Armbrecht; and a sister in infancy, Pauline Armbrecht.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg, with military honors by the Fredericksburg AMVETS. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, May 3, and for an hour before service Saturday, all at the church. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Lutheran Hour Ministry, Fredericksburg AMVETS and Fredericksburg Lions Club.

Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Richard was an avid reader and had a passion for crossword puzzles and scratch tickets. His true love was his family. Spending time during special occasions and family gatherings were the highlight of his life.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Armbrecht
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments