(1954-2020)

WATERLOO — Richard Allan Chamney, 65, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from COVID-19.

He was born July 6, 1954, in Charles City, son of Donald and Eleanor Chamney. He grew up in Evansdale, graduating from River Hills School. He has lived in various group homes with Exceptional Persons Inc. Richard worked at Key VII (now North Star) earning a 10-year recognition award. His final years were spent at Harmony House.

Survivors: his siblings, Dennis (Susan), Sara (Charles) Prizler, Brian, and Bruce (Janis), two loving nieces, Erica Chamney and Carissa (Alex) Wilson and their baby Rowan.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.

Services: A celebration of life will be set at a later date when family and friends can safely get together. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family. Cards may be sent to the funeral home for the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Richard enjoyed being with people laughing and joking. He never forgot a face. His love for life showed through his faith. He accepted Christ into his heart after a family outing to watch a play, The Passion of the Christ. Richard will be missed by all who knew him.

