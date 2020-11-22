Richard A. Mehmen
July 19, 1928-November 14, 2020
Richard Andy Mehmen, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. He was born July 19, 1928, in Parkersburg, IA, the son of Anna Mehmen. Richard married Mariam Christiansen on September 22, 1951 in Waterloo, IA. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a self-employed building contractor for 60 years, retiring in 2005.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mariam Mehmen, of Cedar Falls; his two daughters, Debra (Stan) Nielsen and Linda (Dan) Mills, both of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Nielsen, Lauren (Neil) Brandt, Lindsey McCann, and four great grandchildren, Amelia McCann and Ryenne, Cayden and Layne Brandt.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a daughter, Sandra Fuson, and a grandson, Alex Hunzeker.
Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
