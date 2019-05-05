(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Richard A. Kelly, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 2, at Deerfield Assisted Living Facility, Urbandale.
He was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Waterloo, son of Harry and Carol Bing Kelly. He married Mary Manske on Nov. 5, 1945, in Waterloo. She died Oct. 6, 2011.
Mr. Kelly was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in the Waterloo Post Office for 43 years, retiring in 1988. He was a graduate of the old West High School in 1943.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a daughter, Kathy (Jim) Hingtgen of Urbandale; two sons, Jim (Micky) of Mount Pleasant and Mike (Pam) of Louisburg, N.C.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Kelly of Phoenix, Ore.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jerry Kelly; a brother, Bob Kelly; and two sisters, Marilyn Slater and Gloria Brown.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. The casket will be closed. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Columbus High School or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.