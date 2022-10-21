December 13, 1936-October 15, 2022
TRAER-Richard A. Johnson, 85 of Traer died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. He was born December 13, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the youngest son and 11th child of Karl Gustaf and Katherina Elizabeth Rosina (Lauber) Johnson. He was a standout baseball player and a West Waterloo High graduate, Class of 1955. He worked in sales for 30+ years with Martin Bros Co in Waterloo and Myers-Cox out of Dubuque. His marriage to Sandra Gordish in 1956 produced 3 sons. He married Yvonne Bohnsack May 20, 1978. Affectionately known as Dick, he enjoyed many great memories with his large family and the many nieces, nephews and cousins that he dearly loved. He was an avid sports fan, following the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers closely and enjoyed playing golf and pepper at the Traer Golf Club with his buddies. He and Yvonne were members of Saint Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Traer.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and all 10 of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Yvonne of Traer; 1 sister-in-law Vivian Johnson of Waterloo; 3 sons, Scott (LeAnn) Johnson of Fort Worth, TX, Eric (Susan) Johnson of Council Bluffs, and Todd (Ginger) Johnson of Grand Prairie, TX; 1 step-daughter Sherry (Tom) Free of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; and finally 6 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer with a visitation for an hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left.
