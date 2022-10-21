TRAER-Richard A. Johnson, 85 of Traer died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. He was born December 13, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the youngest son and 11th child of Karl Gustaf and Katherina Elizabeth Rosina (Lauber) Johnson. He was a standout baseball player and a West Waterloo High graduate, Class of 1955. He worked in sales for 30+ years with Martin Bros Co in Waterloo and Myers-Cox out of Dubuque. His marriage to Sandra Gordish in 1956 produced 3 sons. He married Yvonne Bohnsack May 20, 1978. Affectionately known as Dick, he enjoyed many great memories with his large family and the many nieces, nephews and cousins that he dearly loved. He was an avid sports fan, following the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers closely and enjoyed playing golf and pepper at the Traer Golf Club with his buddies. He and Yvonne were members of Saint Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Traer.