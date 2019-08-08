(1935-2019)
WATERLOO — Richard A. “Dick” Wald, 84, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born April 22, 1935, in Menomonie, Wis., son of Wilbur and Mary Hobbick Wald. He married Marjorie Erickson on June 26, 1953, in Durand, Wis.; she preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2011.
Dick owned and operated Dick Wald Cars and also multiple storage units. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 60 years.
Survived by: three daughters, Sharon (Dave) Ellingson of Webster City, Wendy (Dave) Beare and Becky (Jeff) Aegerter, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.; eight grandchildren, Andy (Angie) Ellingson of Bettendorf, Pete (Liz) Ellingson of Centennial, Colo., Ben (Alicia) Ellingson of Libertyville, Ill., Dustin (Talina) Beare of Fayetteville, Ark., Kristen (Jeremy) Chipperfield, Brandon (Cassie) Aegerter and Daintry (Nate) TenNapel, all of Sioux Falls, and Kelcie (Nathan) Hollingsworth of Alcoa, Tenn.; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death: by his wife.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
He recently celebrated 50 years in AA, was an avid golfer, traveled to Arizona for two months every year and enjoyed walking at the mall every day. His diligent loving care for his wife was a witness to his family and friends.
