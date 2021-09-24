Richard A. “Dick” Sines, 76, of Waterloo, died Tues., Sept. 21, 2021, at the U of I Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Waterloo the son of Arthur and Mildred Cue Sines. He was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Bonnie Hartman on September 17, 1966, she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2008. Dick worked as a Tool and Dye Maker for John Deere over 30 years, retiring in Jan. of 2009. Survived by: a daughter, Sheila (David) Sines Thomasson of Charleston, SC; a granddaughter, Isabella “Ella Grace” Sines Thomasson of Charleston, SC; 2 brothers, Ronald (Trudi) of Summerton, SC, Randy (Vicky Cockrum) of Woodstock; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Rachel) Hartman of Omaha, NE; nieces and nephews and his golden retriever, Bailey. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and 2 sisters, Carolyn (Kenneth) Thome and Judith (Sam) Chapman; and a nephew, Adam Sines. Memorial Visitation: will be held from 12-2 p.m. Sun, Sept. 26, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date in Charleston, SC. Memorials: may be directed to P.E.T.P.A.L.S. or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charleston, SC. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangement 319-233-3146. For more information visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.