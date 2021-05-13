WATERLOO-Richard A. “Dick” Hoppe, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 11, at MercyOne Waterloo. He was born November 22, 1928 in La Porte City, son of Otto and Evelyn Phillips Hoppe and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. He married Helen M. Jensen on February 5, 1950 at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. She died November 1, 2008. He was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and on the Church Council. Dick was a manager at Sears Department Store retiring in 1990 after 38 years. Over the years he upholstered furniture in his spare time and went dancing with Helen at the Electric Park Ballroom. He enjoyed his family, Waterloo Bucks, camping at Lake Wapello and staying in the cabin and fishing. Survived by a daughter, Karen (Craig) Allen, Sandwich, IL; sons, Chris (Arlene Batanni), Story City and Kent (Julie), Jesup; daughter in law, Debra, Gilbertville; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Preceded by his wife, Helen; son, Craig; great grandson, Tristin Allen; and a brother and his wife, Kenneth and Marilyn Hoppe. Funeral Services: 2:00pm Saturday, May 15, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 to 6:00pm, Friday, May 14, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.