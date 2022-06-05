July 30, 1945-May 31, 2022

Richard A. Bullington, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, died Tuesday, May 31, at Mercy One hospital near his home in Waterloo. He was 76.

A South Carolina native, Rich was a gifted musician who could play virtually any instrument. But his best and favorite was the trombone. He played in President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration parade, in symphony orchestras and big bands, and in performances around the world as part of the U.S. Navy band.

While supporting himself as a working musician, Rich moved to suburban Chicago to pursue his master’s degree in music. On the campus of Governors State University, he fell in love with another graduate student Mary Ann Panio. They married on Oct. 30, 1976, and raised two children, Alex and Jonathan.

Rich eventually became a high school music teacher and band director before spending roughly three decades as a special activities coordinator with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“Bull,” as his friends affectionately called him, was an avid golfer who taught his sons to play and didn’t get too mad when his youngest occasionally beat him.

He had an uncanny memory for details. He couldn’t always remember to clean the cat litter but he could recall the names of golf courses he played 50 years ago, or the street address of his first apartment, or phone numbers for everyone he ever called.

He also had a near-encyclopedic knowledge of trivia and would have made a perfect “Jeopardy” contestant or a phone-a-friend on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

True to his Southern roots, Rich was a raconteur who never met a stranger. Nurses, grocery store cashiers, anyone sitting near him in a waiting room: They were all kept up-to-date on developments in the lives of his kids and grandkids.

Rich is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Paul and Helen Bullington; in-laws Dr. Alex and Virginia Panio; and brother Alan Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Panio-Bullington; sons Alex and Jonathan; daughters-in-law Bree (Mulford) Bullington and Cait McNamee; grandchildren, Miles, Alexis and Giana; and a sister, Paula Bullington.

The family would like to thank all the physicians, nurses, technicians, nutritionists, pathologists and the rest of his medical team who, in their expert care for Rich, exemplified the Hippocratic Oath.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, with a Time of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Intonation Music, a nonprofit that works to make music accessible to children and teens in Chicago: intonationmusic.org.