June 28, 1958-December 20, 2021
Ricardo “Rick” Rodden of Austin, TX formerly of Waterloo died Monday December 20, 2021 at home.
Rick was born on June 28, 1958 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Howard & Kaye (McMillian) Rodden. Rick grew up in Waterloo & moved to Minnesota after high school. He later moved to Austin, TX where he lived for the last 20 years.
Rick is survived by a brother Troy (Caroline) Rodden of Waterloo, two sisters Tracy Larson (Steven) of Bismarck, MO & Suzanne Remington of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Denise Bruno & a brother Terry.
Funeral Services are pending & will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.