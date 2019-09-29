{{featured_button_text}}
Ricardo M. Sallis

Ricardo Sallis

(1981-2019)

WATERLOO — Ricardo Miguel Sallis “The Real Mr. Snoop,” 37, of Waterloo, died Sept. 22.

He was born Nov. 30, 1981, in Waterloo, son of Richard O. Sallis and Pamela R. Newman.

Ricardo had several jobs, with his last at Tyson.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: his father; his mother; his sister, Bianca A. Sallis; his brother, Jarrod (Lachelle) Brown; his maternal grandfather, Monroe (Alice) Newman; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his fraternal grandparents, Nathan and Mae Francis Sallis; and his maternal grandmother, Barbara Jean (Wright Newman Wilder).

Services: were Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St. Sanders Funeral Service assisted the family, 232-5667

Memorials: to the family at 138 N. Barclay St., Waterloo.

He had a love for music and art, and was very good at it. “Today Ricardo is with us no more, his body gave up in its fight against cancer. He will be missed but remembered forever in my heart.” —- Richard O. Sallis

To plant a tree in memory of Ricardo Sallis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments