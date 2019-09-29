Ricardo M. Sallis

(1981-2019)
WATERLOO — Ricardo Miguel Sallis “The Real Mr. Snoop,” 37, of Waterloo, died Sept. 22.
He was born Nov. 30, 1981, in Waterloo, son of Richard O. Sallis and Pamela R. Newman.
Ricardo had several jobs, with his last at Tyson.
Survived by: his father; his mother; his sister, Bianca A. Sallis; his brother, Jarrod (Lachelle) Brown; his maternal grandfather, Monroe (Alice) Newman; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his fraternal grandparents, Nathan and Mae Francis Sallis; and his maternal grandmother, Barbara Jean (Wright Newman Wilder).
Services: were Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St. Sanders Funeral Service assisted the family, 232-5667
Memorials: to the family at 138 N. Barclay St., Waterloo.
He had a love for music and art, and was very good at it. “Today Ricardo is with us no more, his body gave up in its fight against cancer. He will be missed but remembered forever in my heart.” —- Richard O. Sallis
